Actress Asstha Ssidana losses Rs 1.65 lakh to KYC fraud

The Bollywood actress Aastha Ssidana despite of not sharing a one time password (OTP) Rs. 1.6 lakh got debited from her account. The fraudster sent a text messsage to ssidana, warning that her e-wallet will be deactivated for not updating of Know Your Customer (KYC).

According to Hindustan Times report, Ssidana received a text message on Tuesday afternoon, asking her to update her KYC for her PayTM account. She opened the link and received a call from a man, who convinced her to reveal her PayTM PIN, claiming it was part of the process. She gave her PIN and a couple of hours later, ₹1.65 lakh from her PayTM account had been debited,” said an officer with the Khar police station. A cheating case has been registered under the IPC, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.