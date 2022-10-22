Actress Asstha Ssidana losses Rs 1.65 lakh to KYC fraud
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 22, 2022 12:00 PM 2022-10-22T12:00:14+5:30 2022-10-22T12:00:58+5:30
The Bollywood actress Aastha Ssidana despite of not sharing a one time password (OTP) Rs. 1.6 lakh got debited from her account. The fraudster sent a text messsage to ssidana, warning that her e-wallet will be deactivated for not updating of Know Your Customer (KYC).
According to Hindustan Times report, Ssidana received a text message on Tuesday afternoon, asking her to update her KYC for her PayTM account. She opened the link and received a call from a man, who convinced her to reveal her PayTM PIN, claiming it was part of the process. She gave her PIN and a couple of hours later, ₹1.65 lakh from her PayTM account had been debited," said an officer with the Khar police station. A cheating case has been registered under the IPC, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.