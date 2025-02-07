Actress Bhumika Gurung on ‘The Secret Of Devkaali’: My skin tone was altered to match the film’s colour palette

Mumbai, Feb 7 Actress Bhumika Gurung, who is currently seen in tv show ‘Bas Itna Sa Khwab’, is set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with ‘The Secret Of Devkaali’. She talked about her look, which is gothic and dark and shared that her skin tone was altered to match the film’s color palette.

Sharing details about her look in the film, she said: ”I can’t reveal too much at this point, but it’s very different from anything I’ve done before. The look is gothic and dark. My skin tone was altered to match the film’s color palette and the setting of the Kabila (tribe) I belong to in the story.”

“The make-up, hair, jewellery, and costumes were uniquely designed to align with the film’s aesthetic. I was absolutely in love with the look, and it added so much to my character. The very first day when I looked at myself in the mirror it was quite a pleasant surprise.”

Bhumika plays an antagonist in the film. Her character is called Mudra, who runs and oversees an entire tribe or Kabila.

Talking about the film, she said that everything happened very fast.

“After agreeing to the film, I quickly found myself on set, ready to shoot. I was incredibly excited, mainly because even though I didn't have any scenes with the great Sanjay Mishra sir, he is part of the cast.”

For Bhumika, the film was a huge opportunity as she has always been a fan of actors, not just stars.

“Sanjay Mishra sir is someone I deeply admire and look up to as an actor. I hope someday I’ll have the chance to share screen space with him,” she added.

The film also stars Prashant Narayanji, Sanjay Mishra, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Zarina Wahab.

Regarding my co-stars, the actress said she didn’t have the chance to work with many of them.

“But the ones I shot with were exceptionally talented. The director, producer, and lead actor, Niraj Chauhan, were incredible. Niraj is supremely talented, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness his performance alongside the rest of us.”

She shared that the film is shaping up to be an unforgettable one.

“The director pushed us to deliver our best, which involved multiple retakes, voice modulation, and refining body language and expressions. It wasn’t just about getting the take right; it was about diving deep into the role, which was a learning experience for me as an actress.”

On being asked about her debut on the big screen, she said: ”A big-screen debut is a dream for every actor, and I feel incredibly lucky and blessed to have this opportunity. I’m eagerly looking forward to the film’s release in theaters. I believe negative roles are vital to a film’s success as they add depth and excitement.

“Personally, I find playing villains more creative and challenging. I’d love to explore more negative roles in the future while balancing positive ones as well.”

