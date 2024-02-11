Actress Dalljiet Kaur to End Second Marriage with Nikhil Patel in Less Than a Year?

Dalljiet Kaur recently landed in India from London, where she was living with her husband, businessman Nikhil Patel. Moreover, the actor removed their wedding pictures from Instagram, as well as dropped ‘Patel’ from her surname in her bio on the social media site.Moreover, even Nikhil deleted pictures with her. There are speculations that all is not well between the two.

Dalljiet's spokesperson even issued a statement which read, "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him." It also said that Dalljiet would like to refrain from making any comments because the couple shares three children between them.

A source close to the actress told TimesofIndia TV that earlier everything seemed fine in their marriage, but it was short-lived. The person even added saying that problems cropped up between the couple soon after and they realised they were incompatible. The situation worsened in the last two months. The person concluded by saying that if problems persist, separation might be the only option.Dalljiet was previously married to Shalin Bhanot, but she accused him of domestic violence. They got divorced in 2013. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. Nikhil is a father of two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika.