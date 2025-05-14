Actress-Entrepreneur Parul Gulati Gears Up for Her Debut at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Actor and one of India’s most successful young entrepreneurs, Parul Gulati is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. Marking her first appearance at this globally celebrated cinematic event, Parul is poised to represent the dual spirit of India, its vibrant entertainment industry and its rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, on one of the world’s most iconic international platforms.

Known for her compelling screen presence and sharp business acumen, Parul Gulati has steadily carved a distinctive path for herself in both the creative and corporate spheres. She has delivered memorable performances alongside acclaimed actors like Manoj Bajpayee and has worked under the visionary director Zoya Akhtar in Made in Heaven. She will soon be seen in the much-anticipated series Donali, opposite Barun Sobti and Divyendu Sharma, and is also a part of an upcoming comedy franchise, further showcasing her versatility across genres.

Apart from acting, her entrepreneurial journey has been nothing short of inspirational , empowering thousands of women with confidence and style.

Speaking about her Cannes debut, an elated Parul shared, “Walking the red carpet at Cannes is not just a personal milestone, but a celebration of every dreamer who dares to defy boundaries. I’ve always believed that passion has no limits, be it in front of the camera or behind a business. I’m proud to represent India, both as an actor and as a businesswoman, on such an iconic stage.”

Adding a beautiful personal touch to this milestone, Parul recalls her earlier visit to the Cannes, "When I was shooting for Made In Heaven in Southern France, visiting the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes was on my wish list. After completing my schedule, I took the opportunity to go there as a tourist. Being a cinema enthusiast, it felt magical even then. To now return and walk the prestigious red carpet as an official invitee of the Cannes Film Festival feels like a full-circle moment, a dream fulfilled,” she said.