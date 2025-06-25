Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh Talks About Her Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumours With Vijay Varma

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is currently promoting her upcoming multi-starrer film, Metro-In Dino, is rumoured to be dating actor Vijay Verma. The duo will be working together in Gustakh Ishq and were recently spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. Vijay was earlier dating Tamannaah Bhatia for a few years, however, due to unknown reasons, they parted ways. Fatima recently clarified about her relationship status and said that she is single.

During the trailer launch event of Aap Jaise Koi, the actress stated that she is single. She added, "Acche Ladke Hai Nai Yaar. Koi Bhi Nahi Hein Meri Life Mein." Fatima and Vijay will star together for the first time in the romantic drama Gustakh Ishq, directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi, and marks the return of Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj as lyricist-music composer.

Vijay recently ended his nearly two-year relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia, though neither has commented on the breakup, which reportedly began on the set of Lust Stories 2.