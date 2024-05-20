Actress Gauahar Khan Expresses Frustration After Her Name Went Missing from Voter List (Watch Video)

Gauahar Khan was seen outside the polling booth looking angry and frustrated as her name was missing from the list of voters. A video of Gauahar Khan leaving the polling booth in anger became viral on social media. Later, the actress shared a story on Instagram expressing her frustration with the management of the ECI. It seems she did not get the ink mark on her finger, even though she had an Aadhar card. Gauahar made an appeal to the Election Commission of India, urging that citizens should be allowed to vote using Aadhar cards or passports.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Gauahar exits the polling booth but refrains from posing for photographers. Instead, she voices her concerns about the situation inside, labeling it as 'very confusing' and 'poorly organized'.

"I truly have an appeal. Why do we possess Aadhar cards if they don't suffice as proof of citizenship for voting? Your Aadhar card signifies your identity as an Indian citizen, and you should be able to exercise your voting right with it. However, when you present your Aadhar card and other ID proofs at the voting counters, they inform you that you cannot vote because your name isn't on the list. I'm simply making a humble plea that citizens should be allowed to vote based on their Aadhar card, recognizing them as Indian citizens," Gauahar articulates in the video.

She continues, "Why are we being denied our fundamental right to vote just because our names aren't on the survey they've conducted? The list includes names of individuals who don't even reside in the building. People are getting into conflicts and becoming upset because they have their IDs, yet their names aren't on the survey. This is the most fundamental denial of our rights."