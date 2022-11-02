Actress Hansika Motwani gets engaged to Sohail Kathuria

Actress Hansika Motwani announced her engagement to entrepreneur Sohael Kathuriya, Mumbai-based businessman proposed to Hansika Motwani in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Hansika Motwani will be getting married in December this year.

The 31-year-old actor shared a series of photographs of her marriage proposal with the Eiffel Tower in the background. “Now and Forever,” Motwani wrote on Instagram, replying to the post, Sohail Kathuria said, “I love you my life.” He also added the hashtag “#NowAndForever".

Actress Esha Gupta wrote, “OMG yay congratulations babyyy.” Actor Varun Dhawan said, “Congratulations, Hansika.” Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty also left a note under the post with a red heart and evil eye emoji.