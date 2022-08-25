Actress Happy Bhavsar Nayak passes away at 45 due to lung cancer

Gujarati actor Maulik Nayak's wife, Happy Bhavsar Nayak who became a household name after starring in Montu Ni Bittu and Premji: Rise of a Warrior, passed away on Thursday, August 25, at the age of 45. Reportedly, Bhavsar was suffering from prolonged lung cancer. Happy Bhavsar Nayak is survived by her husband Maulik Nayak and two daughters, Krishna and Krishnavi.

Born to artist parents, Happy started working as a child artist with TV serial Gunehgar and Tankha. She quickly earned fame and continued with her acting career as she worked with Saumya Joshi in HK Arts - which was a college-based theatre activity.She was also a successful dubbing artist.Happy was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year. As per reports, her health deteriorated on the morning of August 24 and she was hospitalised.The acress was put on ventilator and died within 24 hours.

