Actress Jasmin Bhasin Suffers Eye Injury After Using Faulty Contact Lens

Jasmine Bhasin is facing a challenging situation as her eyes are currently bandaged due to issues with her contact lenses. According to a TOI report, actress explained, was in Delhi for an event on July 17, and as was getting ready, suddenly she experienced discomfort with her lenses. Despite the pain worsening, she chose to fulfill her work commitment by attending the event before seeking medical attention.

She adds, “I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn’t see anything. Later at night, we went to an eye specialist, who told me that my corneas were damaged and bandaged my eyes. The following day, I rushed to Mumbai and continued my treatment here.

Talking about her condition right now, she shares, “I am experiencing a lot of pain. Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It’s not easy because I can’t see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain.”



Jasmine hopes to return to work soon. "Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days," she says.