Actress Kiara Advani Praises Husband Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Param Sundari, Says You Charmer

Bollywood's chocolate boy is back with another banger movie opposite Janhvi Kapoor. After a long wait, the official trailer of Param Sundari is finally out on August 12, 2025. Watching the trailer, we can say that we have got back the SOFTY era of Sidharth Malhotra. Maddock Films, who has successfully delivered films like 'Stree 2', 'Roohi', 'Munjya', 'Bhediya', posted the trailer on their official X account. The trailer strikes the right chord with the audience, and they are praising the new jodi in town. Meanwhile, newly mother Kiara has made special post for her husband Sidharth Malhotra.

While reposting trailer on Instagram account Kiara wrote, "Colorful, Fun, Masti Overload. Param you are charmer." Kiara also praised Janhvi and wrote, "Sundari You are cutie can't wait for 29th August." Maddock Films released official trailer on X with caption, "Dilli ka munda Param is bringing full-on Punjabiyon ka swag aur siyappa to Sundari’s God’s Own Country! The biggest love story of the year — ParamSundari Presented by Dinesh Vijan, directed by Tushar Jalota, in cinemas 29th August."

Kiara on Motherhood

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed baby girl on July 16 2025 . Newly mom on Monday August 11 shared a life update after becoming mother. Actress shared a quote on her Instagram story which said, "I change your diaper and you have changed my world. This is a right transaction".

Also Read: ‘Mandala Murders’ creator Gopi Puthran says it’s important for content to be rooted to click with masses

On work front even tough Kiara is currently enjoying her maternal phase, she has already completed her work for two films. Kiara Advani will star in "War 2" alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, slated for an August 14 release. Following this, she is expected to appear in "Toxic" with Yash, likely to be released next March. Advani finished filming "War 2" prior to her pregnancy.