Actress Laya completes dubbing for her portions in Nithiin's 'Thammudu'

Chennai, June 19 The makers of director Sriram Venu's emotional action drama 'Thammudu', featuring actor Nithiin in the lead, on Thursday announced that actress Laya, who will be making a comeback with this film, has now completed dubbing for her portions in it.

Laya plays the character of Jhansi Kiranmayee in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, wrote, "The powerful voice behind a dynamic character #JhansiKiranmayee. Actress #Laya has wrapped up dubbing for her Comeback Role in #Thammudu. In Theatres on July 4th, 2025. #ThammuduOnJuly4th"

The film has triggered huge interest in audiences for a number of reasons.

A teaser released by the makers earlier this month gave away the fact that Nithiin plays a trained archer in this film and that the story revolves around the bond a brother shares with his sister, who is looking to keep up her promise.

The story happens in a place called Ambaragodugu. The place is unique as there is only way to either enter or get out of it. The place seems to be filled with grim looking characters and it is evident that one cannot set foot outside the region, once one enters it.

Meanwhile, the teaser gives the impression that Nithiin's sister and her young child are trapped in this place and that those concerned for the safety of Nithiin urge him to get away from it, as far as possible.

The teaser ends with a punchline from Nithiin. "You are considered dead even if you are alive if you can't keep up your word. You are considered alive even if you are dead when you keep your promise."

Apart from Nithiin and Laya, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, Chammak Chandra and Varsha Bollamma among others.

The film, which has been produced by Raju - Shirish, has music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by K.V Guhan, Sameer Reddy and Setu. Editing for the film is by Sh Prawin Pudi and art direction is by G M Sekhar.

Vikram Mor, Real Satish, Ravi Verma and Ram Krishan have worked as the stunt choreographers of this film.

