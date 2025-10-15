Actress Madhumati's Death: Akshay Kumar Remembers His First Dance Guru With a Nostalgic Picture

Veteran actress and dancer Madhumati, who made an immense contribution to the world of cinema, has died at the age of 87. Madhumanti is known for films such as Ankhen, Tower House, Shikari, Mujhe Jeene Do.Born in Maharashtra in 1938, Madhumati began her career as a dancer in 1957 in an unreleased Marathi film. Passionate about dance from an early age, she was trained in Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Manipuri, and Kathakali, and also performed in film dance.

My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vo288LSMRZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2025

The evergreen star and versatile dancer had been the dance teacher of several renowned actors, including Akshay Kumar. For him, Madhumati was the first dance Guru, and everything he knows about dance is all because of his Guru’s teachings.. He took to his social media handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to Madhumati, expressing his love and respect for his “first and forever guru”. He shared a nostalgic picture from the good-old days and wrote, “My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti. For the unversed, Akshay Kumar was a dance student of Madhumati, who ran Madhumati Dance Academy.

Madhumati married Deepak Manohar, a respected dancer, when she was 19. He was considerably older and the father of four children, his wife having died earlier. While her mother admired Deepak, she was hesitant about the match. Nonetheless, Madhumati, against her mother's wishes, married him.