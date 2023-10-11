Actress Madhura Naik's sister and brother-in-law killed in Israel-Hamas war

Actor Madhura Naik, known for her role in the TV series Naagin, recently took to Instagram and shared a video, wherein she said that her cousin sister Odaya and her husband were killed in Israel. The actor said that the two were murdered in front of their children on Saturday amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. She clarified that she does not 'support violence of any kind' from either side, but defended Israel's right to self-defence."I, Madhura Naik, am a Jew of Indian origin. We are now only 3,000 in strength here in India. Day before, on October 7, we lost a daughter and a son from our family. My cousin Odaya was murdered in cold blood, along with her husband, in the presence of their two children. The grief and emotions that I and my family face today cannot be spoken in words.

As of today, Israel is in pain. Her children, her women and her streets are burning in flames in the wrath of Hamas. The women, children, the old and the weak are being targeted," she said. "Yesterday, I posted a picture of my sister and family for the world to see our pain and I was shocked to see how deep pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda runs. I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish. Today I want to voice my feelings and tell my followers, friends and people who I love and people who have supported me for all these years," she said in the video. The conflict started on October 7 after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas' surprise attack on Israel. The conflict so far has claimed more than 1,600 lives on both sides. Hamas fired rockets into Israel and its fighters sneaked across the border, abducting and killing Israeli civilians. Israel declared war by launching airstrikes on Gaza and has stopped its food and other supplies. The overall death toll in the Israel-Hamas War has crossed the 3000 mark with more deaths in Israel than Palestine. Several global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to offer support. After the call, PM Modi said that India "condemns terrorism in all its forms".



