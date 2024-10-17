Actress Maera Mishra shares excitement for her on and off-screen 'Karwa Chauth'

Mumbai, Oct 17 Actress Maera Mishra who is known for her role Malishka in 'Bhagyalakshmi' is excited about her first on- and off-screen Karwa Chauth festival celebration.

Maera aka Malishka is all set to celebrate the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth in reel and real life. She is excited to perform the traditional fast for her on-screen husband Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) as well as her real-life fiance.

Recently, Maera got engaged to Rajul, which heightened her excitement for this year’s Karwa Chauth. She expressed “I am very excited for this Karwa Chauth with Rajul, my fiancé because it's such a special experience to be living this tradition both on and off-screen.”

She portrays herself as a newlywed bride to fulfill her dream of a traditional celebration. She remarked, “Being the filmy dramatic girl that I am, I have always visualized myself in a red saree, wearing the red chuda, and sindoor. However, this year, I will be just keeping the fast for him and fulfilling my Bollywood dream next year, after marriage.”

Reflecting on her childhood, Maera shared insights into the rituals she has observed, stating, “Since childhood, I have watched my mother perform all the rituals, from receiving the Sargi to attending the evening puja with my father. Now, as we are shooting a similar sequence in Bhagya Lakshmi, I'll be performing the same rituals on-screen, which makes me even more excited for this experience”

Maera was born in 1997 and made her first appearance on MTV Splitvilla 11. She has been in a lot of shows including Bahubegam, Udaan, and Asoka. In "Maharaj ki jai ho," she played the lead.

In addition, she has also starred in two music videos. The first was "Rona Sikhade ve," was composed by "B Praak" and included the most well-known lyricist 'Jaani'. Another music video is 'SONIYO 2.0' with Adhyayan Suman.

