Actress Mahek Chahal duped of Rs 50,000 online by fake courier company

Actress Mahek Chahal has recently become the victim of online courier fraud. The actress was booking a parcel online and that's when she got cheated and lost 50,000 rupees. Reports suggest that when she was trying to make a payment of Rs.10 to complete the registration process for sending a parcel, the fraudster stole her bank account details and duped her. Meanwhile, the police have filed an FIR against an unknown person for impersonation and cheating for stealing the actress's UPI transaction ID number to take out money from her account.

Mahekk Chahal has worked in films like 'Wanted', 'Main Aurr Mrs Khanna', and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' to name a few.She also participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' hosted by Rohit Shetty. The season also featured Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya.She is currently a part of the supernatural show 'Naagin 6’ which also stars Sudhaa Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash.Chahal made headlines for her relationship with Ashmit Patel. The duo called off their engagement after dating for 5 years in 2020.