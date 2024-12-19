Actress Mamta Kulkarni reveals reason for staying away from India for decades

Mumbai, Dec 19 Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni who returned to India after many years, shared the reason for being away from India and showbiz till now.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Mamta Kulkarni spoke on an array of issues, including Bollywood, politics, remaining celibate, leading a spiritual life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, etc.

Following is the full interview:

IANS: Why did you leave India and where did you disappear for 24 years?

Mamta Kulkarni: The reason for me leaving India was spirituality. In 1996, I got inclined towards spirituality and during that time I met Guru Gagan Giri Maharaj. After his arrival, my interest in spirituality increased following which my penance started. However, I believe that Bollywood gave me a name and also fame. After this, I quit Bollywood too. From the year 2000 to 2012, I kept doing penance. I was in Dubai for many years, where I lived in a two-bedroom flat and remained celibate for 12 years.

IANS: How did you feel after returning to Mumbai?

Mamta Kulkarni: When I was reaching Mumbai, I became very emotional. I had tears in my eyes because I remembered the place where I started and Bollywood, from which I got so much name and fame. I have seen a lot of change in Mumbai now. However, there is a lot of traffic here and the condition of the roads is also quite bad. I had heard that the budget of the BMC is Rs 25,000 crore, but I do not think that any development was done. There are many potholes on the roads here. Mumbai should be improved because it is the financial capital of the country. Arrangements for cleanliness should also be made here.

IANS: What is your view of India now and Prime Minister Modi?

Mamta Kulkarni: The country is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is very difficult for India to get such a Prime Minister. The more I say about him, the lesser it is. He loves the country very much and can do anything for it. Narendra Modi is an honest Prime Minister, he has no desire to indulge in corruption. He is extremely dedicated to his work.

IANS: There is a lot of speculation about Vicky Goswami. Did you marry him?

Mamta Kulkarni: I met Vicky Goswami in 1996 and in 1997 he was arrested in a drugs case. He remained in jail for 12 years. During this time he asked to meet me, after which I met him once.

During this time I focussed all my attention towards spirituality. I had come to take a 'snan' in the Kumbh Mela in 2012 and after that, Vicky Goswami also went to Kenya. I am not married to Vicky Goswami. I remained celibate for 12 years and during this period I did not even eat onion and garlic.

Yes, it is true that I was in a relationship with Vicky Goswami and will always have love for him. However, everything came to an end due to my focus on spirituality. I also met Vicky Goswami in Kenya. However, he was taken to America in a drugs case. It's been almost eight years and now it's all over.

IANS: An FIR has been registered against you in the drugs case, what do you have to say on this?

Mamta Kulkarni: What did I lack in my life? People do this for money. I had 10 film offers at that time and I had three houses and two cars. However, I quit Bollywood. I feel that a false case was registered against me in the drugs case because of Vicky Goswami or because of the publicity. I was declared a fugitive, and he (Vicky Goswami) was also declared a fugitive for a few months. What goes around comes around. Where is that Police Commissioner today and the police have found no evidence till now.

IANS: Will you visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya?

Mamta Kulkarni: I was very happy with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh). Earlier there was a temple there, then it was demolished and now Ram temple has been built again. I will definitely go to Ayodhya and visit the Ram temple. Apart from this, I will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. I will also go to Kumbh and perform two royal baths ('Shahi Snans').

IANS: Will you be seen making a comeback to Bollywood?

Mamta Kulkarni: Now I am a monk and I am neither interested in Bollywood nor concerned with anything else. I am old enough now to think about making an entry in Bollywood again. I want to live a spiritual life and participate in spiritual debates so that I can connect with everyone.

IANS: Does a casting couch exist in Bollywood?

Mamta Kulkarni: Casting couch might exist, but nothing happened to me. Wherever I went, my mother and secretary accompanied me. Bollywood was not that bad, but now perhaps people have started getting confused. Wrong people take advantage of this.

IANS: Will you stay in India now?

Mamta Kulkarni: I have come here for a few months now. I will be coming and going out of the country every now and then. But after a few months, I will stay in Mumbai forever.

