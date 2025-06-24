Actress Meenaakshi Chaudhary Adds an Extra 'A' to Her Name Due to Cosmic Beliefs

Actress Meenaakshi Chaudhary is stepping into a transformative new phase of her career, beginning with a significant—albeit subtle—change: she has officially altered the spelling of her name by adding an extra “a,” now going by Meenaakshi Chaudhary. While the change might appear minor on the surface, it carries profound symbolic meaning rooted in astrology and numerology. The revised spelling is believed to resonate with higher vibrational frequencies associated with abundance, creativity, and manifestation of success. With this intentional shift, Meenaakshi signals a renewed focus on her artistic journey—one infused with energy, transformation, and purpose.

Meenaakshi first garnered attention in 2020 with her debut alongside Sushanth in the Telugu film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. Since then, her career trajectory has been on a steady rise in the Telugu film industry (Tollywood). She has become a prominent name, appearing in back-to-back successes such as Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Currently, Meenaakshi is busy with two high-profile projects: NC24 opposite Naga Chaitanya and Anaganaga Oka Raju alongside Naveen Polishetty. Her consistent presence in major productions highlights her growing influence in the South Indian film landscape.

Adding to the excitement, Meenaakshi has been in the news for being the top contender to play the female lead in Kollywood star Vikram’s 63rd film, tentatively titled Chiyaan63. According to industry buzz, she has now officially signed on for the project. While fans eagerly await a formal announcement, anticipation is already building. Chiyaan63 will be helmed by Madonne Ashwin, known for his work on Mandela and Maaveeran, and produced by Arun Viswa. The film is expected to go on floors in the coming weeks and is being touted as a major cinematic event.