Actress Nafisa Ali hospitalised in Goa after testing positive for COVID-19

Indian actor and former beauty Nafisa Ali took to Instagram to inform that she has been hospitalised. She posted her photo where she can be seen lying on the hospital bed and captioned it, “Guess what I have ! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa . Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation. She made headlines a few months ago in 2021 when the 64-year-old actor joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa in the presence of party head Mamata Banerjee.

“We are elated to share that Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu have joined the Goa Trinamool Congress family today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial. We wholeheartedly welcome both leaders!” TMC tweeted. She was with Indian National Congress until October 2021.Nafisa Ali has accomplishments in several fields. She was the national swimming champion from 1972 to 1974. In 1976, she won the Femina Miss India title, represented India at the Miss International contest & was declared the 2nd runner-up. Ali was also a jockey at the Calcutta Gymkhana in 1979. She has acted in several Bollywood films, the notable ones being Junoon (1978) with Shashi Kapoor, Major Saab with Amitabh Bachchan (1998), Bewafaa (2005), Life In A... Metro (2007) and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2010) with Dharmendra.