Actress Naqiyah Haji shares special bonding with dad ahead of Father's Day

Mumbai, June 14 Ahead of Father's Day (June 16), actress Naqiyah Haji has shared how her father drops her at the sets every day and picks her up after the shoot, just to spend time with her.

Naqiyah, who currently plays the lead in the fantasy thriller drama 'Shaitani Rasmein', said: "My father is an incredible support to me. One piece of advice he has given to me is that I am my own competition and I should strive to better myself."

"The most adorable part is that he drops me off at the sets every day and picks me up after the shoot, just to spend time with me and provide a sense of protection. I am truly lucky to have such a supportive father," she said.

"Throughout my school life, he never let me go for school picnics but always encouraged me to give my best in whatever I do. When I started shooting for 'Shaitani Rasmein', I was very nervous. I remember my father being there for me, calming me down, which helped me throughout my journey," added Naqiyah.

The show also starring Vibhav Roy and Shefali Jariwala in key roles airs on Star Bharat.

