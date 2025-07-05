Actress Nargis Fakhri Shares Her Beauty Secret For Glowing Face and Perfect Jawline, Says...

Actress Nargis Fakhri who is known for her role in Ranbir Kapoor's film Rockstar, took a break from acting and came back with banger Housefull 5. Even though actress was not doing movie she was constant in limelight for her fitness and health. Rockstar actress recently reveled her secret of perfect skin. In an interview with the unconventional method she revealed that to maintain a sharp jawline and glowing skin—fasting on just water for nine days, twice a year.

On Soha Ali Khan's youtube channel Hauterrfly’s Nargis talked about her detox-routine that she undergoes nine days twice a year. While she admitted the results are visibly striking, with improved facial definition and skin clarity, she was clear that the method is extremely difficult and not something she would recommend to others. Soha was visibly shocked by the revelation. Nargis conceded that many seek quick fitness fixes, but emphasized that health requires a balanced approach, not extreme shortcuts.

Nargis made a Bollywood comeback with Housefull 5 with star-studded star cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sanjay Dutt.She then featured in the song Dhating Naach with Shahid Kapoor in Phata Poster Nikla Hero, and also played one of the leads with Varun Dhawan in Main Tera Hero. She was also part of Kick, Azhar, Housefull 3, Dishoom, 5 Weddings, Torbaaz and others.