Actress Nikita Rawal robbed of ₹3.5 lakh at gunpoint by house staff

In a shocking development, actress Nikita Rawal was held at gunpoint at her residence and was robbed of ₹3.5 lakh by one of her house staff members. She was threatened by 'multiple goons' that if she did not give in to their demands, they would kill her, and out of fear for her life, Rawal gave away the money to them. The robber is said to be one of her house staff members who made a plan with some of his other gang members. Sources state that they picked up a time when the majority of her house staff were not present at home in order to make things easy for them.

Reacting to the incident, Nikita said that she was in a serious state of shock as she couldn't believe that the robbery was done by her own house staff members. She added, "Sad how people first earn trust and then misuse this to this extent. You really can't do much when there are multiple goons having you at gunpoint with a knife around your neck with constant threats that it would be cut open if I didn't give in to the demands. They took away about nearly 3.5 lakhs cash alongside a lot of jewellery of mine which I had bought for myself after a lot of hard work."Calling it a terrifying experience, Nikita said that she has filed an FIR and that the investigation is currently underway to arrest the culprits and get back her money and jewellery. "As of now, I am just thankful to be alive. Everything else can be earned back, but not life. I am lucky that I am alive. I didn't really think I would make it this time. Grateful to the universe," concluded Nikita.

