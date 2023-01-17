Actress Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of 'The Vaccine War' in Hyderabad

The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Abhishek Agarwal are now busy with their next production -- 'The Vaccine War'. Pallavi Joshi, the national award winning actress and the wife of Vivek Agnihotri, is playing a crucial role in the film. According to unit sources, the actress suffered injury on the sets of 'The Vaccine War' while shooting in Hyderabad. No major injury due to the accident has been reported. Reportedly, she continued to shoot after her injury. It is believed that she received treatment at a nearby hospital in Hyderabad where they were shooting.

The Vaccine War is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It is said to be based on India's journey to develop the covid-19 vaccines amid the pandemic. Besides Pallavi, the film also has Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda and Nana Patekar. It is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages. Earlier, the film's team was shooting in Lucknow. Before moving to Hyderabad, Vivek roped in Kantara fame Sapthami for the film. Cinema Express quoted Vivek saying, "I'm making an Indian film, and we wanted to bring the right cast and work with good actors irrespective of where they come from." “We have finished the Lucknow schedule, and Sapthami will join the team in the Hyderabad schedule, which will start in a couple of days. I saw Kantara and liked her performance as Leela. I so wanted to have her to be a part of my film, and when I called Sapthami, she graciously agreed to do the role. I'm very happy about her joining the team of The Vaccine War,” he added.

