Actress Parul Gulati Joins Barun Sobti, Divyendu Sharma for a Period Drama Series “Donali” Set in Chambal During the 1960s

Actress Parul Gulati is all set to dazzle audiences with her upcoming period drama series, Donali, directed by acclaimed filmmaker E Niwas. The series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Chunky Pandey, Divyendu Sharma, Barun Sobti, Sandhya Mridul and Parul Gulati, among others. Set in the 1960s, Donali delves into the intense and gritty world of dacoits from Chambal, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

The series, shot extensively in Gwalior, captures the raw and rugged charm of locations like Gwalior, Panihar, and other small towns, lending authenticity to its storyline. Reports reveal that Chunky Pandey and Parul Gulati will be portraying the roles of dacoits, adding a new dimension to their acting careers. Confirming her role, Parul says, "Donali is a project close to E Niwas’ heart. My character is layered and fierce in the narrative. I am looking forward to showcasing a new side of me to the audience through this character."

She adds, "Also, to share screen with such a talented cast is like Chunky sir, Barun and Divyendu only promises a great experience for me as an artist. This story has a very emotional angle to it as well and I am very excited about it" Donali promises to be an intriguing period drama, bringing together a dynamic cast and a riveting storyline under the expert direction of Ishwar Niwas. The series is expected to release later this year, offering audiences a glimpse into the complex lives of Chambal’s dacoits and their struggles during a turbulent time in history.