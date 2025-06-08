Actress Pooja Banerjee and Husband Sandeep Sejwal Welcome Their Second Child, Blessed with a Baby Boy

Pooja Banerjee who is known for her negative roles in serials like 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' has become a mother for the second time, she has been blessed with babay boy. Speaking about it, husband Sandeep Sejwal said, "This morning (June 7), Pooja gave birth to a baby boy. We are all very happy. Both Pooja and the baby are doing well." While Pooja Banerjee said, "We are very happy to share this news with everyone and now we have a family of four." She expressed her feelings by saying.

Pooja Banerjee got married to Swimmer Sandeep sejwal on February 28, 2017 and in march 2022 Pooja blessed with baby girl and now baby boy completes their family. Pooja is currently taking a break from work. After sharing the news, she was met with an outpouring of love from fans and industry colleagues.

Actress Pooja Banerjee started her career with MTV 'Roadies'. After that, she got her first break as the lead actress in the series 'Ek Dasse Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum', which turned out to be the turning point of her career. After this, she has worked in many hit series like 'Chandrakanta', 'Chandra Nandini', 'Dil Hi To Hai', 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki', 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She also made her OTT debut with 'Pooja Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain'.