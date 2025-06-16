Actress Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma Accused of Kidnaping and Extorting Lakhs From Bengali Producer in Goa

Few days back Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma updated their fans and followers about the financial fraud through a vlog on their official YouTube channel. Now Bengali film producer Shyam Sunder Dey has accused television couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma of kidnapping and confining him in Goa and extorting lakhs from him. Dey's wife Malabika has allegedly filed a complaint with the police and the two actors have now been booked. Victims wife told Dey that the incident happened when he had travelled to Goa with his family for a vacation. Although his family returned home after five days, he remained in Goa for work. He alleges that a black Jaguar cut him off on the main road. "It came out of nowhere and forced me to a halt." Two men approached his car and demanded he exit the vehicle. He initially refused but then noticed Puja Banerjee, whom he considers a sister, was present.

Dey reported that upon seeing Puja, he exited his car and was taken to a villa where he was held captive from June 1 to June 4. He stated that despite his pleas to Puja and Kunal, reminding them of their familial bond and begging them to stop, he was met with threats. Dey accused Kunal and other men of assaulting him in Puja's presence and confiscating his phones. However, they left him one phone to transfer the demanded money. Using this phone, Dey managed to send his location and a secretly recorded video to his wife. He stated that he realized the severity of the situation when they pressured him to sign property papers.

Acting on his wife's complaint, police rescued Dey from the Goa villa on June 4. Puja, Kunal, and their associate, Piyush Kothari, have been charged under multiple sections of the BNS, including abduction, extortion, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement. Dey's wife, Malabika, stated on Facebook that Puja and Kunal threatened to falsely implicate Dey in a drug case if he didn't comply with their demands. She claimed they forced him to transfer Rs 23 lakh of the Rs 64 lakh they demanded. However Puja and Kunal has not responded to compliant.

TV actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, who are known for their characters in the show Tuj Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. The couple tied the knot in 2020. Now they are claiming that they were scammed by someone they trusted and knew for a while. They updated their fans and followers about the financial fraud through a vlog on their official YouTube channel, Puja & Kunal. "These last two to three months have been extremely difficult for us. We have no idea what will happen next. We have been victims of a financial scam. We lost a large amount. We lost all of our life savings. We have to start our life from zero, but we won't give up. We don't want to give up. In these tough times, all we want is your support and prayers. We have full faith in God," Puja Banerjee said.