Actress Ramnitu on performing intimate scenes: 'I was actually more scared'

Mumbai, Sep 28 Actress Ramnitu Chaudhary recently spoke about performing intimate sequences in Ramsay Brothers' new horror show, 'Bandh Darwaze Ke Peeche'.

She said, "For me, I would say the intimate scene was the toughest, as it was my first such scene, and I had no idea what it would be like. I was actually more scared to perform the intimate scene than to stand in front of the ghost. But since it was with Aarya Babbar, I thank God."

Later, the actress expressed her gratitude towards co-star Aarya Babbar and said, "I was lucky that he was my co-star. He was so cooperative and ensured that he wouldn't do anything to make me uncomfortable. He took time to understand what I was not comfortable with, discussed everything, and made it easier for me. Of course, our director, who is highly professional yet very respectful, also understood where to draw the line," she concluded.

Ramnitu also spoke about the Ramsay's and about their influence in the League of Horror.

She said, "We all know that the Ramsays introduced horror to Indian cinema, and that's what makes them stand apart. They have had their own audience for decades, eagerly waiting for their comeback, and I'm glad to be part of this revival."

She also thanked the makers for giving her such a wonderful opportunity.

Ramnitu said, "As we all know, how tough and time-consuming it can be for outsiders to find their footing in the industry, ALTT and similar platforms have been a great help. They allow outsiders to display their talent and get the work they desire. I thank God for them."

'Bandh Darwaze Ke Peeche' features Ramnitu Chaudhary, Aarya Babbar, Sharad Gore, Javed Hyder, Priyanka Chaurasia, Smita Dongre, Ajit Pandit, Altamash Khan, Reeva Chaudhary, Manvi Chugh, Faiyyaz Khan and Tripti Berra in crucial roles.

The series has been helmed by 'Qaatil Haseena' fame director Mayur Ramsay and written by Kshitij Roy.

The series is currently streaming on the ALTT app.

