Actress Riya Sen takes part in Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra in Akola

Actress Riya Sen joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Akola district and walked with the political party's leader Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier this month, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the yatra in Hyderabad. The official handle of the Indian National Congress shared a series of pictures of Sen with Gandhi as they participated in the 71st day of the foot march.

"Actor Riya Sen joined #BharatJodoYatra. Now the roads are witnessing the revolution," the tweet read.

Sen, best known for films such as "Jhankaar Beats" and "Noukadubi", also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the yatra.