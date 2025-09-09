Actress Rukmini Vasanth Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for Her Mother on Instagram

Actress Rukmini Vasanth took to social media today to extend a heartfelt birthday wish to her mother, celebrating the

Actress Rukmini Vasanth Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for Her Mother on Instagram

Actress Rukmini Vasanth took to social media today to extend a heartfelt birthday wish to her mother, celebrating the person who has shaped much of her life with love, care, and wisdom.  Accompanying her post was a carousel of photos a mix of pictures with her mother, snapshots of her mom from her younger days, and other cherished memories from their journey together.

In her touching caption, Rukmini wrote:
"Happy birthday to the best person I know.
Is she on Instagram? No.
Is that going to stop me from posting these pictures? I think not 💃🏻
Too many feelings and too many words so all I can say is, thank you for all that you’ve given me and thank you for all that you’ve shielded me from. I love you 🍝♥️."

 On-screen, she’s slowly making her mark — most notably with her performance in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, and with her upcoming film Madharasi.

