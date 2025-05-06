Actress Samyuktha Viswanathan joins the cast of Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game'

Chennai, May 6 Director Nahas Hidhayath, who is now working on his Malayalam film, 'I'm Game', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, on Tuesday welcomed actress Samyukth Viswanathan to the unit of the film.

Taking to his Instagram page, the director wrote, "We are delighted to announce the addition of the talented Samyuktha Viswanathan to the #ImGame team, enhancing our grace and charm. Welcome aboard, Samyuktha!"

It may be recalled that the film officially went on floors only on May 3 this year. Dulquer Salmaan had announced the commencement of shooting on his social media timelines.

The popular actor, who is making a return to Malayalam cinema with 'I'm Game', wrote, "At long last we begin shooting of our highly ambitious film, “I’m Game” ! We have assembled a wonderful team of technicians and actors and have been waiting to get started. Wishing the entire team good luck and prayers for a fantastic first schedule!"

It may be recalled that only a day before the film went on floors, the film's makers had welcomed one of Tamil cinema's top directors Mysskin onboard the project.

Taking to his timelines on social media, director Nahas Hidhayath had said, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the multifaceted, incredibly talented Mysskin Sir to the #ImGame team! Get ready for an exciting game ahead!"

Mysskin was only the second actor to be welcomed aboard the unit. The first actor to be named as part of the unit, after Dulquer Salmaan, was Antony Varghese, who is best known for his performance in the hit film, 'Angamalay Diaries'. The makers also welcomed Tamil actor Kathir, who played the lead in the critically acclaimed superhit film, 'Pariyaerum Perumal'.

The film's title poster, which was released a few days ago, features two hands, one placed over the other. While one of the hands holds a playing card, the other has a bandage, suggesting an injury.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, 'I'm Game' has triggered immense interest as this will mark his return to Malayalam cinema. The story of 'I'm Game', which happens to be Dulquer's 40th film, is by Nahas Hidhayath himself while its screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

Cinematography for the film will be by Jimshi Khalid and editing will be by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film, which has raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is by Jakes Bejoy. Costumes for the film are to be designed by Mashar Hamsa and production design will be by Deepak Parameshwaran.

