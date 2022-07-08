Actress Sheela to play female lead in film that is to be shot entirely in Krishnagiri

Chennai, July 8 Actress Sheela Rajkumar, who shot to limelight for her stellar performances in critically acclaimed films like 'To Let' and 'Mandela', will next be playing the female lead in director Justin's upcoming film that is to be shot entirely in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which is being produced by Manjal Cinemas, may well be the first Tamil film to be shot entirely in the district.

Hari Krishnan, who shot to fame for his critically acclaimed performance in Pa. Ranjith's movie 'Madras', plays the male lead.

Talking to , director Justin Prabhu says, "The story is about a woman who lives in a village in a mountain and her suitor who lives in a neighbouring village. There's a lot of nativity involved and therefore, the entire film will have to be shot in Krishnagiri district. I don't think there is another Tamil film that has been entirely shot in the same district."

The film, the director says will revolve around a middle-class couple and among other things also showcase how society attempts to thwart a woman, looking to showcase her skills and individuality. How she overcomes all this will also be a part of what the film talks about.

The film will have cinematography by A Kumaran and editing by Ramanan and work on the film is expected to start soon.

