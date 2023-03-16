Actress Shivangi Joshi hospitalised due to kidney infection

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira shared a post on her social media where she revealed getting hospitalised due to kidney infection for a few days. She shared a picture from the hospital bed and asked her friends and fans to take care of their health. The actress also shared a picture of herself on Instagram, in which she is seen giving a thumbs up, which indicates that she is recovering well.

Shivangi wrote: "Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better. This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing Lots of love Shivangi. On the professional front, Shivangi was last seen on the television screen in the adventurous reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.