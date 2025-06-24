Actress Shruti Haasan's X account hacked

Chennai, June 24 Actress, song writer, singer and musician Shruti Haasan, who is also the elder daughter of actor and politician Kamal Haasan, on Tuesday announced that her handle on the social media platform X.com had been hacked.

Shruti took to the stories section on her Instagram handle to post an alert.

She wrote, "Hi Lovelies, Just want to let you know my Twitter account has been hacked. That's not me posting. So, don't interact with that page till I'm back please."

The news of Shruti's account on X.com being hacked comes just a week after National award winning music director D Imman's account, which had been hacked earlier this year, was retrieved. Prior to music director Imman's account being hacked, it was actress and producer Kushbu's account that had been hacked. The actress later managed to retrieve the account.

D Imman, whose X account was hacked in March this year, had on June 18 announced that he had successfully retrieved his account and that he was very much back on X.

The music director had said, "Happy to inform you all that I am back on X (Twitter) and my account has been successfully retrieved! Thank you for your patience and love."

He also put out a poster that read, "I'm happy to share that my official X (Twitter) account @immancomposer has been successfully recovered. A big thank you to everyone who patiently supported me during this time, and to the X (Twitter) support team for assisting with the recovery. If you came across any unusual posts over the last few days, please note that they were not from me and can be ignored. We're back, and I'm grateful for all the love and trust you continue to show. Let's move forward from here."

On March 7 this year, Imman had taken to his timeline on Instagram to alert the public that his X account had been hacked. D Imman had, in his post then, said, “Hello everyone, I want to inform you that my official X (Twitter) account (@immancomposer) has been hacked. The hacker has changed the email and password associated with my account and has even posted content within the last 24 hours.

“I have currently reached out to 'X' support and am working on recovering my account as soon as possible. Since I've been in the music industry for over 20 years, my credibility and connection with my followers is extremely important to me.

“Any misleading or unauthorized content posted by the hacker does not represent me, and I urge everyone to ignore any suspicious posts or messages from my account for now.

“I sincerely request X (Twitter) to take immediate action and help me regain access. Thank you all for your patience and support during this time. I will update you once I have control of my account again,” he had said.

