Actress Sonam Kapoor Breaks Down in Tears on the Ramp While Honouring Designer Rohit Bal (Watch Video)

Sonam Kapoor who is one of the stylish actresses in entertainment industry got emotional while walking ramp as she paid tribute to late legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal. A video of her breaking down into tears has gone viral on social media. In video Sonam was seen crying while walking on the ramp. The actor also greeted the audience with folded hands. For the event, Sonam wore a white outfit under a heavily embellished long ivory jacket. She tied her hair and added red flowers.

This fashion show was a tribute to Rohit Bal who died on 1st November 2024 due to heart attack. It was a special runway presentation, featuring sixty-three prominent figures from various fields. Renowned personalities such as filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, fashion designer JJ Valaya, actors Eesha Gupta, Rahul Dev, and Mughda Godse walked the ramp in honor of the late designer.

Sonam Kapoor shared a post and emotional message on her social media "An honour to walk in tribute to the legendary Rohit Bal at @fdciofficial x @blenderspridefashiontour. His artistry, vision, and legacy have shaped Indian fashion in ways beyond measure. Stepping onto the runway in his memory was both emotional and inspiring celebrating a designer who was, and always will be, an icon."

Talking about Sonam Kapoor's work, post pregnancy Sonam was seen in the crime thriller Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The film, which also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey, premiered on July 7, 2023. Sonam has signed on for two new projects, which are set to be announced soon, as confirmed by news agency ANI. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about these upcoming ventures.