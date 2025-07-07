Actress Sridevi of 'Court' fame makes debut in Tamil cinema with actor KJR's second film

Chennai, July 7 Actress Sridevi, best known for her performance in the Telugu courtroom drama 'Court: State Vs A Nobody', is to make her debut in Tamil cinema with actor KJR's second film, which went on floors on Monday.

The actress announced that she was part of the film on her Instagram page. She wrote, "Kickstarting the pooja for #MiniStudios’ production no.15, #KJR’s next, with blessings and good vibes."

Sridevi shot to limelight with her performance in Court that was directed by Ram Jagadish. The critically acclaimed film, which was presented by Telugu actor Nani and which dealt with the misuse of the POCSO Act, came in for widespread appreciation from men’s rights activists. Director Ram Jagadish had in an interview disclosed that the spark for the story came when he came across a case in real life. The film, which hit screens on March 14 this year, was produced by Prashanthi Thipirneni.

Meanwhile, sources said that shooting for actor KJR's upcoming film, which is being produced by Mini Studio, began with a traditional pooja in Chennai on Monday. The film, tentatively being referred to as Mini Studio #ProductionNo15, is the second film in which actor KJR will be seen playing the lead after 'Angikaaram'.

The film is to be directed by debut director Regan Stanislaus, who worked as a co-director to Prasanth Pandiyarajan, best known for having directed the web series 'Vilangu'.

Apart from KJR and Sridevi, the film will also feature Arjun Ashokan, Singam Puli, Jayaprakash, Harish Kumar, Prithviraj, Indhumathi, Ashwin K Kumar, Abishek Joseph George, Aju Varghese and Srikanth Murali among others.

Cinematography for the film is by P V Shankar and music is by Ghibran.

S Vinoth Kumar is producing this film on behalf of Mini Studio, which produced the hit film 'Mark Antony'.

Meanwhile, post-production work on actor KJR's first film Angikaaram is happening at a brisk pace.

