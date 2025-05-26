Actress Surekha Vani offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26 : Actress Surekha Vani offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala on Monday.

In the visuals, Surekha Vani looked elegant in traditional attire.

Surekha Vani is a Telugu film actress who is known for 'Mera Bharat Mahaan', Parijata Parvam, Honeymoon Express, and others.

Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati often witnesses celebrities, industrialists and others who visit the temple to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara. The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

Ahead of the five-match Test series against England, India's fielding coach T Dilip visited the revered Tirumala Tirupati temple on Sunday and offered prayers.

The visit of T Dilip comes ahead of the England tour for a five-match Test series, part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship.

The series will take place from June to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

Earlier this month, actress Sreemukhi visited Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara and seek blessings from the priests.

In the visuals, Sreemukhi was seen wearing a pink full-sleeved suit while donning a red cloth around her body. The actress greeted her fans as she walked out of the Tirumala temple after offering prayers to lord Venkateswara.

