Actress Sushmitha Bhat tells Gautham Menon, Mammootty: Forever grateful for trusting in me

Chennai, Feb 5 Actress Sushmitha Bhat, who played a pivotal role in director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s recently released Malayalam film ‘Dominic and the Ladies purse’, has now penned a heartfelt post of gratitude to both the director and the film’s hero, Mammootty.

Taking to Instagram, actress Sushmitha shared a series of pictures of herself shot on the sets of the film and wrote, “Some moments in life feel like floating between wakefulness and wonder.. I am at a loss of words to say - Thank you! @gauthamvasudevmenon & @mammootty sir ! Forever grateful for trusting in me, being kind and sculpting a beautiful character out of me! For this was a flicker of light, whose weight will last eons on my skin!”

The actress further went on to write, “I close my eyes and think, Was I conscious enough to listen to the silences? Was I dancing in doubt? Was I always drifting between now and never? Were there thoughts in my head never fully said?

Did I give my all, true to my heart? And it just happened before I could gather the courage to answer any of them. Immortalising few of my memories here.”

Interestingly, the film marked the debut of Gautham Menon as a director in Malayalam cinema.

Dominic and the Ladies purse is an investigative thriller which has come in for appreciation from film buffs and fans. Mammootty plays a boastful detective called Dominic in the film. The plot begins when an elderly woman finds an unclaimed ladies purse at a hospital and brings it to Dominic, asking him to find its owner for her. What starts off as a simple case then turns murky.

The film, which released on January 23, has been produced by Mammootty’s own production house Mammootty Kampany.

Apart from Mammootty, who plays the lead, the film also features a number of actors including Gokul Suresh, Sushmita Bhat , Viji Venkitesh , Vineeth and Vijay Babu in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Darbuka Siva, who had earlier scored the music for Gautham Menon’s Ennai Noki Paayum Thota. Cinematography is by Vishnu R Dev and editing for the film is is by Anthony.

