Actress Tanya Maniktala Shifts Base from Delhi to Mumbai, Says “Mumbai is Where My Heart Stays”

Actress Tanya Maniktala, who has impressed audiences with her powerful performances across films and web shows, has taken a major step in her professional journey, she is officially shifting her base from Delhi to Mumbai. The move marks a new chapter in Tanya’s career as she continues to take on diverse and exciting roles in the entertainment industry.

Sharing her thoughts on the big move, Tanya said, “Mumbai is the dream of every cinema lover. It’s the city that breathes cinema, and for me, being here feels like being in the middle of all the action. Mumbai has given me so many opportunities to fulfill my dreams, and every project I’ve worked on here has helped me grow as an actor and as a person. Though Delhi will always be home, it’s where my roots are, my family, my memories, Mumbai is where my heart stays. Due to my upcoming work commitments and projects lined up here, I’ve decided to shift my base to Mumbai. It just feels like the right time to make this transition.”

Known for her acclaimed performances in projects such as A Suitable Boy and Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, Tanya has been steadily carving her niche as one of the most promising young talents in the industry. Her decision to move to Mumbai reflects her commitment to her craft and her desire to stay connected to the pulse of the film world.

With multiple projects reportedly in development, Tanya’s move to Mumbai signifies not just a geographical shift but a deeper dedication to her artistic journey, one that continues to inspire young dreamers across the country who aspire to make it big in the world of cinema.