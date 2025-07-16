Actress Tanya Ravichandran to tie the knot with cameraman Goutham George

Chennai, July 16 Actress Tanya Ravichandran, the daughter of popular yesteryear actor Ravichandran, has now announced that she is going to get hitched to cinematographer Goutham George.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tanya put out an image that had a silhouette of her kissing the cinematographer. She wrote, "Every frame leads to this - One Kiss, One Promise, “ALWAYS AND FOREVER" #GT @gouthamgdop. #GETTINGHITCHED"

Soon after Tanya broke the news, her timeline was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Notable among those who congratulated the actress were actresses Shivathmika Rajasekhar and Siddhi Idnani.

For the unaware, actress Tanya Ravichandran, who has a Bachelor's degree in commerce and a master's degree in social work, made her debut in Tamil cinema with Solai Prakash's Bale Vellaiyatheva, featuring her and Sasikumar in the lead.

She followed it up with director Radhamohan's critically acclaimed Tamil feel good entertainer 'Brindhavanam', featuring Arulnidhi in the lead. But it was in director R Panneerselvam's Karuppan, featuring her and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, that she shot to the limelight.

Tanya also made an impact with her performance in director Santhakumar's critically acclaimed 'Rasavathi', featuring Arjun Das in the lead.

Meanwhile, Goutham George, the cinematographer with whom Tanya is getting engaged, is currently working on director Bakkiyaraj Kannan's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Benz', featuring actor Raghava Lawrence in the lead.

The film has generated a lot of excitement as it will feature Nivin Pauly playing an antagonist for the first time in his career. Interestingly, the makers have already announced that Nivin plays a character called Walter in the film.

Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar‬. Cinematography for the film is by Goutham George and editing is by Philomin Raj. Art direction for the film has been done by Jacki while Pradeep Boopathi is serving as the creative producer.

