Actress Teju Ashwini: Feel grateful for the chance to be a part of 'Blackmail'

Chennai, Oct 1 Actress Teju Ashwini, who played the lead along with actor G V Prakash in director Mu Maran's Tamil action thriller ‘Blackmail’, has now penned a note of gratitude in which she has said that she was grateful for the chance to have been a part of the film.

Taking to her Instagram page, Teju Ashwini wrote, "BLACKMAIL I just want to take a moment to say a big thank you all from the bottom of my heart. This movie (Three years of journey ) has been such a great opportunity for me, and I feel so grateful for the chance I got to be part of it. To everyone who watched, messaged, and poured in your love, Every word of encouragement has lifted me up and filled me with so much positive energy. Posting these little BTS moments as memories, because this journey wouldn’t have been the same without all of you who watched, supported, and believed in me. Thank you all."

For the unaware, the gripping action thriller, featuring actor, music director and producer G V Prakash in the lead, was inspired by real life incidents.

Shot in just 50 days in Coimbatore and Chennai, the film was a taut thriller that was a little over two hours long.

The film, which was originally slated to hit screens on August 1, finally hit screens on September 12 this year.

Apart from G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, the film also featured a host of actors including actors Srikanth, Bindhu Madhavi, Linga, Thilak Ramesh and Muthukumar.

The film was produced by A Deivakani and was presented by Jayakodi Amalraj under the banner, JDS Film Factory.

Mu Maran, who directed this film, was best known for having directed the critically acclaimed thriller ‘Iravukku Aayiram Kangal’, which featured Arul Nidhi and Mahima Nambiar in the lead.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film was by well known cinematographer Gokul Benoy.

Music for the film was scored by Sam C S while editing for the film was by San Lokesh.

The film had two costume designers in Thilakapriya Shanmugham and Vinod Sundar. The stunt sequences in the film were choreographed by Rajasekhar while makeup was taken care of by Sasikumar Paramasivam.

