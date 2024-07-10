Actress Urvashi Rautela Hospitalized and Undergoing Treatment in Hyderabad

Actor Urvashi Rautela has been hospitalised in Hyderabad after sustaining an injury on the sets of her upcoming Telugu film 'NBK 109'. The actor suffered a fracture while shooting a high-octane scene, and is currently undergoing treatment for the same. Urvashi's team has confirmed that she has suffered an intertrochanteric hip fracture and is receiving the best possible treatment at a medical facility in Hyderabad. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the untitled film is generating significant buzz in the industry. Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi, the high-octane film also stars Bobby Deol in a pivotal role.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK 109 went on floors in November 2023. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film will also star Dulquer Salmaan and Prakash Raj in the lead. Fortune Four Cinemas, Sithara Entertainments, and Srikara Studios have backed NBK 109. This film is currently in the production process and is expected to be released in cinemas in May 2024.In addition to NBK 109, Urvashi’s upcoming projects include the much-anticipated Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar. She has also signed on for Baap, a remake of The Expendables, alongside Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, and will star in Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda.