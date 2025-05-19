Actress Vidya Pradeep's research gets published in reputed scientific journal

Chennai, May 19 Well known Tamil actress Vidya Pradeep, who after completing her doctorate in Stem cell biology, left for the US for a post-doctoral scientist position, has now announced that her recent research work has just been published in a reputed scientific journal.

Taking to her Instagram page after a long time, the actress and scientist wrote, "Dear Instafam, I've been a little quiet on here lately and that's because I took some time to fully dive into my research world. I'm so excited to share that one of my recent works has just been published in a reputed scientific journal!"

Stating that it had been a challenging but an incredibly fulfilling journey, the actress further said, "I'm now working on two exciting projects in the retina using human induced pluripotent stem cells and CRISPR gene-editing technology! I've missed being here, and your kind messages and check-ins have meant so much. Thank you for always showing up with so much love and support."

Vidya Pradeep has played the female lead in several Tamil films, including director Magizh Thirumeni's 'Thadam' and Yashwanth Kishore's 'Kannagi'. She got her doctorate in 2022 and became eligible to have the title 'Dr' affixed before her name from then.

It may be recalled that the actress had announced her decision to move to the US through a statement on social media. She had then said, "Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai: The Eye hospital where I worked for the last 10 years. The one achievement I am incredibly proud. Fulfilling the purpose of coming to Chennai - getting a doctorate and becoming a scientist.

"I had to achieve this goal through hardship, determination, and sacrifices. I understand the responsibility of being in this position, and I will continue to contribute my best to science and society with utmost sincerity.

"As I will be heading to the United States to pursue a post-doctoral scientist position, I am forever grateful to Sankara Nethralaya Eye Hospital and Padmabhushan Dr S.S Badrinath Sir.

"My sincere thanks and gratitude to my PhD guide and mentor, Dr S Krishnakumar, co-guide Professor Uma Maheshwari, Principal Scientists Dr Sowmya and Dr Nivedita for always being there to guide and help me achieve my objectives.

"My heartfelt gratitude to senior consultants Dr Geetha Iyer, Dr Nirmala Subramanian, Dr Swetha Agarwal for your valuable clinical inputs and guidance, which helped me achieve our publications. I thank God, my family and all my dearest friends and colleagues at Sankara Nethralaya- my pillars of strength."

