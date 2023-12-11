Actress Vrushika Mehta ties the knot with boyfriend Saurabh Ghedia in a fairytale wedding

Actress Vrushika Mehta tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Saurabh Ghedia who is based in Toronto. The actress rose to fame following her appearance in ‘Dil Dosti Dance. Vrushika looked stunning in her lehenga with a dupatta and choli that matched. The bride also had a gorgeously tucked green dupatta with a lot of embroidery that fell beautifully on her shoulder. The couple released several images from their fairytale as a way to declare their love and dedication to one another.

One of the users wrote, “On this beautiful day, your wedding day, I want to wish you to always go hand in hand, overcoming all obstacles and difficulties on your way. Let them, of course, be as few as possible, but they will be very small and insignificant, so that you always know that together you can overcome everything. Take care of your love and carry it through the years with honor, dignity and tenderness. I also want to wish that your house will soon be filled with cheerful children’s laughter. Happy wedding day.” Another user wrote, “Bahaut khubsurat Masha Allah 🧿🧿🧿🧿miss you so much 😍😍😍❤️❤️ vrushy di n saurabh jiju 🧿 (sic).”Vrushika announced the happy news of her engagement to Toronto-based software developer Saurabh on December 18, 2022. Later, she was questioned if she would go to Toronto following her marriage to Saurabh in an interview with ETimes. Vrushika Mehta, who is well-known for her dance abilities, won hearts with the role of ‘Sharon’ in D3. She later appeared in several TV series, such as ‘Yeh Teri Galiyan’ and a brief appearance in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’

