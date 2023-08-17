Actress Zareen Khan hospitalised due to dengue

Actress Zarine Khan has been hospitalised in Mumbai due to dengue. She is down with fever and body aches as per a report of Pinkvilla. On Wednesday, she shared her health update from the hospital.Dengue cases have been rising rapidly, and Zareen is one among its victims. The actress took to Instagram to post photos from the hospital. She updated fans about her health progress. Zareen shared a photo of a glass full of fruit juice and added in the caption, “#RecoveryMode (sic).”

Zareen had earlier shared a photo from the hospital where she was seen taking IV fluids. A cannula was seen inserted in her hand. She wrote, "#LifeUpdate (sic).” Reportedly, the actress is down with a high fever, and she is experiencing intense body aches. She is slowly recovering. Zareen Khan made her acting debut with the 2010 film 'Veer'. She was launched by Salman Khan. Later, she did a popular dance number 'Character Dheela' with Salman in the 2011 comedy-drama 'Ready'. She was also seen in 'Housefull 2', 'Hate Story 3', 'Aksar 2', '1921' and many more. She was last seen in 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele'. Zareen also ventured into Telugu films with 'Chanakya'.