“Actually been healing quite amazing”: Rebel Wilson after getting injured on set of ‘Bride Hard’

New South Wales [Australia], August 10 : Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson, who recently got injured while shooting for her film, ‘Bride Hard’, has shared the latest health update with her 11 million Instagram followers, reported People.

She posted a video on her Instagram story in which her injured nose was clearly visible. She started the video with, “Hey everybody, what’s up?” and continued while giving a close-up of the area where she had stitches, “So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I’ve actually been healing quite amazing.”

She added, “The stitches have dissolved out from my on set accident last week.”

“I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia.” Wilson then went on to reveal how her accidental injury came about on the set of the action film, which is called ‘Bride Hard’. “In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I’d done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun,” she said. “So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I’m healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody’s well wishes,” reported People.

She further shared that working in action movies has its own hazards but also asserted that “I hopefully will be totally, totally fine," adding that she's "all good so thanks everybody.”

As per People, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star revealed her injury last week in a picture posted on her Instagram Story. In the selfie, Wilson was seen sporting a bruised, bloodied and swollen nose. She captioned the Instagram shot, “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4 am.”

The wedding comedy was able to continue filming despite the SAG-AFTRA strike after negotiating an interim agreement and because it’s an independently produced film. It also stars actor Jeff Chase, 55, and is directed by Lara Croft: Tomb Raider director Simon West, reported People.

