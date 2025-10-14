“Actually Mujhe Bahut Zyada Support Mila Hai With 2 Studios in India That Is Balaji and Dharma,” Guneet Monga on Industry Backing

Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers: The Producers' Series has emerged as a treasure trove of inspiring stories from the world of entertainment. Showcasing some of the most celebrated personalities from the industry, it creates an engaging space where knowledge, experience, and nostalgia beautifully intertwine through insightful and heartfelt conversations. Recently, renowned filmmaker Guneet Monga appeared on the show, where she spoke about her support system in the industry and shared insights into her upcoming films.

At Komal Nahta's Game Changers: The Producer Series, Guneet Monga said, "Actually mujhe bahut zyada Support mila hai with two studios in India one is Balaji and Dharma jiske saath humne Pagglait, Kathal banai with Ekta and with Dharma KILL and The LunchBox uske baad humne series banai Gyaarah Gyaarah aur abhi hum nayi film kar rahe hai with Ayushmann and Sara Ali Khan jo ek Spy comedy hai and woh aayegi later this year!"