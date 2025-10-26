Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar, wife Mitali Kakkar remember Satish Shah as "always joking and smiling"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar attended the final rites of veteran actor Satish Shah on Sunday. He was accompanied by his wife, Mitali Kakkar, who remembered Shah as one of their family members.

Speaking to ANI, Prahlad Kakkar shared how the late actor kept up a smiling face even with his health complications.

"He (Satish Shah) had a bypass surgery and a kidney transplant. But he was feeling well. He used to send me messages and would always crack jokes. He passed away peacefully," Kakkar said.

Mitali Kakkar also opened up about sharing a family-like bond with Satish Shah.

"I remember him as someone from our family. He used to come to the office and would always joke. He was so spontaneous and would laugh all the time. It is a great loss for me and Prahlad. He was one of those who would instantly bring a smile to your face," she told ANI.

The funeral of the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor was held at Mumbai's Pawan Hans Crematorium on Sunday. Veteran actors, along with Shah's longtime friends and colleagues, also arrived to pay their final respects.

Among them were Tej Sapru, Manu Rishi Chadda, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Tikku Talsania, David Dhawan, Rumy Jafry, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ali Asgar, Deepak Parashar, Harish Bhimani, Avtar Gill, Angan Desai, Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Poonam Dhillon, Farah Khan, Prahlad Kakkar, Prasoon Joshi, and Sharad Saxena.

His 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' co-stars including Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Jamnadas Majethia, and Deven Bhojani were also spotted paying an emotional farewell to him at the cremation ground.

During the final rites, Rupali Ganguli broke down in tears, crying inconsolably, while JD Majethia was seen comforting her. Rajesh Kumar and Sumeet were also teary-eyed as they prayed in front of Satish Shah's mortal remains at the cremation ground.

The entertainment industry has mourned the loss of the Bollywood icon Satish Shah, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor