Adaa Khan: Social media shouldn’t overshadow actor’s skills, experience

Mumbai, July 17 Actress Adaa Khan has opened up on social media giving a lot of importance even while casting, saying it shouldn’t overshadow an actor’s skills and experience.

The ‘Naagin’ fame diva said: “While social media presence can be a factor in casting decisions, I believe that talent and dedication should always be the primary considerations. Social media can be a useful tool to showcase one’s personality and reach, but it shouldn’t overshadow an actor’s skills and experience.”

“As an actor, I focus on honing my craft and delivering strong performances, trusting that my work will speak for itself,” she shared.

When it comes to social media, Adaa says that you need to strike a balance.

“Social media has become an integral part of my life, both personally and professionally. It offers a wonderful platform to connect with my fans, showcase my work, and stay updated with the industry. However, it's essential to maintain a balance and draw boundaries,” said the ‘Rishton Ka Mela’ actress.

She further said: “I avoid engaging in negativity and steer clear of content that promotes hate or disrespect. For me, it's important to use social media responsibly, to inspire and share positivity, rather than just chasing views and followers.”

Talking about how she uses the medium, Adaa commented: “Social media has been incredibly beneficial for me personally. It has allowed me to connect with my fans on a deeper level, receive their feedback, and understand their expectations.”

“It’s also been a great platform for me to showcase different aspects of my personality, from my professional work to my personal interests and causes I support. Additionally, it has provided opportunities for collaborations and brand endorsements, furthering my career,” she said.

Adaa says that looking at the pace at which people rise up on social media can be overwhelming.

“At times, it can be overwhelming to see the rapid rise of others on social media. However, I believe that true credibility comes from consistent, genuine engagement and the quality of content. Popularity on social media can be fleeting, but those who build a strong, authentic connection with their audience tend to have a lasting impact. It’s important to focus on authenticity rather than just numbers,” she added.

