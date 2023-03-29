Adah Sharma 'couldn't sleep' just thinking about her role in 'The Kerala Story'

Mumbai, March 29 Known for her roles in 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and 'Commando 3', actress Adah Sharma has been roped in for the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story', written and directed by Sudipto Sen.

The actress shared that after listening to the story, she could not sleep for a few nights.

She said: "When the story was narrated to me it was so scary I didn't sleep a few nights just thinking about it. I'm grateful that I got to be in a film like this, and got a chance to tell this heartbreaking story. "

Adah is playing the role of Fathima Ba, a Malayali nurse, who converts to Islam and joins the Islamic State. She is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and then turned into an IS terrorist.

On being chosen to play the lead role in the film, Adah added: "The Kerala Story is a Hindi film so they wanted a Bollywood actress who can speak Hindi and Malayalam. I'm a Malayali so I speak both languages. That was one of the reasons they felt I fit the part."

Speaking about the controversy surrounding the film Adah shared: "The makers Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen have made several reputed films and they will present all statistics. When people watch the film all their questions will be answered and their doubts will be cleared."



ila/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor