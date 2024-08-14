Adah Sharma Opens Up About Living in Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Residence: 'Why Fear?'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Mumbai on 14 June 2020. His death shook the entire film industry. The fans gasped. Even today, no one has recovered from this shock. That house of Sushant is empty since that day. He lived there on rent. Meanwhile, 'The Kerala Story' fame actress Adah Sharma shifted to that house a few days ago. Wasn't it scary to stay where the actor committed suicide? Adah Sharma has answered this.

Adah Sharma will soon be seen in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film 'Tumko Meri Kasam'. Ada interacted with the media after the movie promotion event. One of the reporter asked Was she not afraid to stay in Sushant's house? In response she said, "Should you be afraid? If you have done nothing wrong in life, then why fear? If you regret something or if you have done something wrong, then you should be afraid."

She added, "When a person is alive, nobody cares about him. But when he passes, everyone talks about him. I find it very strange. I don't know how to answer this question. But I will say that the vibe in this house is very good." A few days ago, Adha was asked if she has bought Sushant's house. On this, she said that "I can't afford to buy this house. That house is worth 300 crores. Sushant also lived there on rent.