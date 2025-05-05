Adah Sharma reflects on lives touched by ‘The Kerala Story’ on its second anniversary

Mumbai, May 5 As ‘The Kerala Story’ marks its second anniversary on May 5, actress Adah Sharma took a moment to reflect on the profound impact the film has had on its viewers.

The actress shared her thoughts on the emotional journeys of those who were deeply touched by the film’s powerful narrative, highlighting how it continues to resonate with audiences long after its release. Reflecting on the journey, the actress shared her gratitude for the overwhelming response the film has received and how it continues to resonate with viewers, sparking emotional conversations even after two years.

Adah told IANS, “The audience and the box office are impartial to genetics, blood group, surname, and your bank balance. I am very grateful to the audience. I meet so many people whom the film has deeply impacted. I'm happy to be an inspiration for young girls and women all over our country.”

The 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' actress also took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the set. In the images, Adah proudly displays the bruises and scars required for her character, showcasing the physical demands of the intense role she portrayed. For the caption, Sharma wrote, “The human brain is made up of 75% water. Dehydration aapke focus, memory and mental clarity ko affect karti hai. #TheKeralaStory ke liye ek acha post karna hai. But itne saare photos aur videos hai, I don’t know kya post karu. Itne saare emotions thank you aap sab ko and congrats 5th may ko you created history … ok paani peekey post karti hu .. aap bhi stay hydrated, stay safe.” (sic)

On a related note, "The Kerala Story," directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The film’s storyline revolves around a group of women from Kerala who are forced to convert to Islam and become part of the Islamic State.

Presented as based on true events, the narrative is built around the controversial Hindutva theory of “love jihad.” It suggests that thousands of Hindu women from Kerala were converted to Islam and subsequently recruited by the Islamic State.

The film was released in theaters on May 5, 2023, and became the ninth-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor